BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $37.37 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 209,446 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 265,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

