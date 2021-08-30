BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.47. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

