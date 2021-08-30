BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

