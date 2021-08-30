BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,949 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $73,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 315,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 47.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.94. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

