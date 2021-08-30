BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of S&P Global worth $170,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.