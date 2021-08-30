BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 929,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 185,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $3.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

