Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

