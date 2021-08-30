Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of BOZTY opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

