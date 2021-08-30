Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

