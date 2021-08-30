Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

