Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNRL. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.04.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.57. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $830,050.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,999. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

