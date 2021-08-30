Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

BEDU remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,573. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

