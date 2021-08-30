Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 713.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

AUB stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

