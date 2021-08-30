Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INN opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

