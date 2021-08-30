Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.