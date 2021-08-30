Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.