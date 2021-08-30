Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 8,873 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.00 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock valued at $36,332,614. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

