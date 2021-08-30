Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,993 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.