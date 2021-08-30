Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $69.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.