Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $4,293,000. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 116.4% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 20,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $6,677,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $1,988,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.