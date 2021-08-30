Brokerages Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. 6,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,052,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 1,609,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $20,051,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $20,956,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

