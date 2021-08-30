Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $756.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.19 million to $767.91 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

