Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

COMM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

