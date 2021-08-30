Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.05. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,656. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.40. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

