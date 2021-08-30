Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $50.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $865.16 million, a PE ratio of 133.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.