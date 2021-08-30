Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $119.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.80 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $471.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

