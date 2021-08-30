Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $476.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.