Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $272.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.