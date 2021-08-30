Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $272.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

