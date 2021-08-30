Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $936.84 million, a PE ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

