Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

MRKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 12,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 201,241 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

