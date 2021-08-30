Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. WBB Securities upped their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omeros by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

