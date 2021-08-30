Brokerages Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target at $73.43

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

