Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.