Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target at $16.83

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.