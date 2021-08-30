Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $20,913,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 26.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

