Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MAX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,751 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $13,184,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

