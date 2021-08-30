Brokerages Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $23.06

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

