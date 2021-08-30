Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target at $32.33

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SSR Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,760,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 236,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,935. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.