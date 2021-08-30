Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Target Price at $29.70

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 59.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $44,237,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,325. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

