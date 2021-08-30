Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,335.50. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

