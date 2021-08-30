Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 860,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,622. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.