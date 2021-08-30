Buckhead Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.02. 52,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.