Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. 5,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,844. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bunge by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

