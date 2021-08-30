Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,404,000 after buying an additional 250,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 148,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

