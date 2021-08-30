Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

