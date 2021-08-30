Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 50.9% in August

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCD stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,933. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.