Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$168.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.47.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

