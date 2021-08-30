Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,335.50. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.