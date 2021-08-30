Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

