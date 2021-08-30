Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Increased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.10. 37,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,967. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

