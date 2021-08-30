Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.53) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 earnings at ($9.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND opened at $154.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

